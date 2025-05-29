New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated a two-day "Literary Conference: How Much Has Literature Changed?" at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi, President's Secretariat said.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that since her student days, she has had a feeling of respect and gratitude towards literature and litterateurs. With time, this feeling of special respect for literature has become even deeper. It was her wish that many litterateurs should come to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

She appreciated the Ministry of Culture and Sahitya Akademi for organizing this conference.

The President stated that our country boasts a multitude of languages and an infinite diversity of literary traditions. But in this diversity, the vibration of Indianness is felt. This sense of Indianness is also deeply ingrained in the collective subconscious of our country. She said that she considers all the languages and dialects of the country as her language and dialect and the literature of all languages as her own.

The President said that the establishment of enduring human values amidst changing contexts is the identity of timeless literature. As society and social institutions have changed, challenges and priorities have changed, and changes have been seen in literature as well. But there is something in literature that remains relevant even after centuries. The literary contexts of affection and compassion keep changing but their emotional background does not change. Taking inspiration from literature, human dreams and makes them come true.

The President said that today's literature cannot be didactic. Today's literature cannot be a sermon. Today's literature cannot be a book of morals. Today's writer walks along like a fellow traveler, sees and shows; experiences, and makes others experience. She expressed confidence that in this literary gathering, a constructive dialogue will be established between the speakers and the participants.

On Friday, the Conference will deliberate on topics such as 'Feminist Literature of India: Breaking New Grounds'; 'Change in Literature vs. Literature of Change'; and 'New Directions of Indian Literature in Global Perspective'. It will conclude with the saga of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar celebrating her 300th anniversary. (ANI)

