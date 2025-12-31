New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will grace a special programme under SOAR - Skilling for AI Readiness, an initiative of the Skill India Mission, on January 1 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC), New Delhi.

The programme is being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India and reflects the continued commitment of the Government towards preparing India's workforce for an AI-driven future.

Also Read | New Year 2026: Maharashtra Government Extends Operating Hours for Hotels and Bars Across State Till 5 AM.

The programme will be held in the august presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State for Education.

As per the release, during the event, President Droupadi Murmu will confer Artificial Intelligence (AI) certificates upon learners, including students and Members of Parliament and launch of the national awareness campaign #SkillTheNation Challenge, aimed at encouraging more youth participation in future-ready skilling programmes. As part of the agenda, MSDE will conduct a special "AI for Beginners" session at Rashtrapati Bhavan, as a brief interactive learning module led by a globally renowned AI expert, in collaboration with Google, the Ministry's principal AI skilling partner.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2026: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Releases 3rd List for Municipal Polls in Mumbai, Names 94 Candidates in Total.

The President will also virtually inaugurate IGNOU Regional Centre at Rairangpur, serving as a key hub for northern Odisha for strengthening employability through skill-oriented programmes and training support, said the release.

Artificial Intelligence is transforming the nature of work and skill requirements across sectors. MSDE has placed strong emphasis on AI skilling, with a focus on accessibility, relevance and inclusion. Through initiatives such as SOAR - Skilling for AI Readiness, the Ministry is enabling learners to acquire essential AI competencies aligned with emerging industry needs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)