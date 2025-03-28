New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) will organize a two-day National Conference on 'Environment--2025' on 29th and 30th March 2025 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will inaugurate this conference.

According to a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change statement, Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Justice Vikram Nath, Judge, Supreme Court of India; R Venkataramani, Attorney General of India and Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson of NGT, will also attend the inaugural ceremony.

Also Read | ‘Muslims Will Not Forgive Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar for Allowing BJP To Attack Shariat With Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024’, Says Asaduddin Owaisi.

This event will serve as a crucial platform to bring together key stakeholders to discuss pressing environmental challenges, share best practices, and collaborate on future action plans for sustainable environmental management.

The two-day event aims to bridge existing gaps in policy enforcement and raise awareness about the importance of environmental preservation.

Also Read | Xhamster and Stripchat Operated From Noida? ED Raids Couple For Allegedly Shooting Adult Webcam Videos for Cyprus Company Which Hosts International Pornographic Sites.

As per the statement, the conference will feature four technical sessions focused on core environmental issues. The session on air quality monitoring and management was chaired by Justice Joymalya Bagchi, a judge at the Supreme Court of India.

Justice Pratibha M Singh, Judge of the Delhi High Court, led the discussion on Water Quality Management and River Rejuvenation. Justice Anand Pathak, Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, chaired the session on Forest and biodiversity conservation. Justice PS Narsimha, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, chaired the final segment on reflections and key takeaways.

The conference will include Supreme Court and High Court Judges, District Court Judges, Secretaries from various Ministries, and senior government officials, contributing to a multidisciplinary approach to addressing environmental challenges.

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will be the Chief Guest at the valedictory session scheduled for 30 March 2025. The session will also feature addresses by Justice P. S. Narsimha, Justice Prakash Shrivastava, and Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India.

A key highlight of the conference will be the "Environment - Students' Perspective" exhibition, showcasing initiatives and innovative environmental ideas from universities. The NGT will also honour universities for their outstanding contributions to environmental sustainability and education.

Additionally, universities will have the opportunity to display their comprehensive environmental reports, highlighting their efforts in promoting sustainable development, said in a statement.

On the occasion, the NGT will release its e-Journal, which includes significant judgments, as well as a Souvenir Book titled 'Voice of Nature', which will be inaugurated by the Vice President of India during the Valedictory Session.

This conference marks a vital step towards fostering collaboration, raising awareness, and advancing the collective mission of environmental protection and sustainability.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)