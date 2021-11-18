New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said his thoughts encourage people to emulate the ideals of peace and brotherhood in their lives.

The implicit message of love, compassion and sacrifice in the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, promotes spiritual progress of humankind, he said.

Also Read | Drugs Bust: Mumbai Police Arrest Lawyer for Allegedly Running Mephedrone Factory in Kolhapur Farmhouse.

"His thoughts encourage us to emulate the ideals of peace and brotherhood in our lives. Guru Nanak Dev while leading the life of a simple householder emphasized upon service as a means to attain ‘Ek Omkar Satnam, Karta Purakh',” Kovind said.

Let us all follow the foot-steps of Guru Nanak Dev and strengthen the spirit of harmony and unity in our society, he said.

Also Read | Kerala: 8-Year-Old Girl Approaches High Court Over False Accusation of Theft, Seeks Rs 5 Million Compensation.

“On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my warm greetings to all Indians especially of the Sikh community, settled in India and abroad,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)