New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday celebrated 'Van Mahotsav' with planting a Neem sapling in the President's Estate.

"Reaffirming our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet, President Kovind celebrated 'Van Mahotsav' by planting a Neem sapling in the President's Estate," President of India tweeted.

Van Mahotsav is an annual one-week tree planting festival which is celebrated in India. It was started in the year 1950 by Kanaiyalal Maneklal Munshi by planting a tree at Rajghat, Delhi. (ANI)

