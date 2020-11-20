New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his greetings on the occasion of Chhath Puja, calling on the citizens to take a resolve to preserve the environment and celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of COVID-19.

"Greetings to fellow citizens on Chhath Puja. May 'Chhath Maiya' bless all citizens with good health and prosperity. On this auspicious occasion, let's resolve to preserve nature and environment and celebrate the festival keeping in mind the spread of COVID-19," President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

The Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar, which also happens to be the fourth day after Diwali.

State governments across the country have appealed to people celebrating Chhath Puja to be mindful of the ongoing pandemic.

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings.

The main celebration will take place today as devotees will offer 'argha' to the Sun God at sunset and offer prasad.

The devotees will pray before sunrise and conclude their fast by eating special prasad and delicacies made for the festival. (ANI)

