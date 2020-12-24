New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas and expressed hope that this festival would nurture peace throughout the world and help maintain harmony in mankind.

The President said Christmas is an occasion to celebrate with joy and fervour the birth of Jesus Christ.

"I hope that this festival would nurture peace throughout the world and help maintain harmony in mankind. Let us re-imbibe Jesus Christ's teachings of love, compassion and humanity on this holy festival and commit ourselves to the welfare of our nation and society," Kovind said.He said the festival fills people's lives with peace, goodwill and compassion.

Extending heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to Christian brothers and sisters, he said: "On this festival, we lighten up our hearts with love and kindness towards others."

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ.It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)