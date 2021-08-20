New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Onam, saying the festival gives the message of harmony, love and fraternity in the society.

In a message, the president said, “On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala living in India and abroad”.

This festival, celebrated to commemorate the yield of new crop in the fields, shows the tireless hard work of the farmer and gratitude towards mother-nature, he said.

This festival also gives the message of harmony, love and fraternity in the society, Kovind said.

“On this occasion, let us all resolve to move forward unitedly towards progress and prosperity of our country,” the president was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

