New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted the citizens of the country on the eve of Holi, saying the festival of colours is a living example of social harmony and togetherness.

In a message, the president said Holi marks the onset of the spring season, bringing joy and zeal in people's lives.

"On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all our fellow Indians, living in the country and abroad. This festival is a living example of social harmony and togetherness. Children, youth, men and women of all ages and backgrounds celebrate this festival with full enthusiasm," he said.

The president said he wished that the festival of colours infuses positive energy in everyone's life and makes the spirit of nation building stronger.

