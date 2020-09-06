New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to address the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on National Education Policy at 10:30 am on Monday (September 7) through video conference.

The conference titled "Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education" has been organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a Global Superpower.

The Governors' Conference is also being attended by Education Ministers of all States, Vice-Chancellors of State Universities and other senior officials. (ANI)

