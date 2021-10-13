New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on October 14 and 15 and celebrate Dussehra with troops in Drass.

On October 14, 2021, the President will perform Sindhu Darshan Puja at Sindhu Ghat, Leh. He will also interact with troops at Udhampur in the evening.

Also Read | AP Ed. CET 2021 Results Declared By Andhra University At sche.ap.gov.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Rank Card.

The next day, the President will pay tributes at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and interact with officers and Jawans. Dussehra will be celebrated in the country on October 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)