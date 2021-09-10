New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to visit Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow to lay the foundation stones of Uttar Pradesh National Law University and the new building complex of Allahabad High Court.

Earlier, on August 26, President Ram Nath Kovind went on a four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh by a special train and inaugurated several programs. (ANI)

