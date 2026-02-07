Sheopur, February 7: In a major boost to Project Cheetah, Namibian female cheetah Aasha gave birth to five healthy cubs at Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district. This marks the second time in two years that Aasha has littered cubs, underscoring the success of India’s cheetah reintroduction programme.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared the development on the social media platform X, calling it a moment of pride for the state and the country. “With this birth, the number of Indian-born cubs rises to 24, and the total cheetah population reaches 35. This achievement reflects the tireless dedication of our forest staff and veterinarians. Madhya Pradesh is emerging as an epicentre of wildlife conservation,” he wrote. Cheetah ‘Aasha’ Gives Birth to 5 Cubs at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Calls It ‘Moment of Pure Pride’ As India’s Cheetah Count Hits 35 (Watch Video).

Namibian Cheetah Aasha Gives Birth to 5 Cubs at Kuno National Park

Kuno has witnessed a moment of pure pride as Aasha gives birth to five healthy cubs, strengthening India’s cheetah conservation journey. With this, the number of Indian-born cubs rises to 24 and the total cheetah population reaches 35. This achievement reflects the tireless… pic.twitter.com/rwMFpAtFn8 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) February 7, 2026

Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav tweets, "Kuno Welcomes the Birth of FIVE Cubs. Aasha’s legacy leaps forward—India welcomes her five adorable cubs! A moment of immense pride and joy for Project Cheetah as Aasha, the Namibian… pic.twitter.com/PlE4zOkI9k — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2026

Aasha was part of the first batch of cheetahs brought from Namibia in September 2022. Earlier, she had given birth to three cubs on January 3, 2024. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav also hailed the development, terming it a “moment of immense pride and joy for Project Cheetah.”

“Aasha’s legacy leaps forward -- India welcomes her five adorable cubs,” he said in a post on X. The minister added that the birth marks the eighth successful cheetah litter on Indian soil, describing it as a significant milestone in India’s conservation journey. He credited the achievement to the dedication and expertise of field staff and veterinarians working on the ground.

“May Aasha and her cubs thrive and sprint India’s cheetah story to even greater success. A truly historic and heart-warming moment for wildlife conservation,” he said. The development comes just weeks ahead of the arrival of the third batch of cheetahs, with eight cheetahs from Botswana scheduled to reach Madhya Pradesh on February 28.

Under Project Cheetah, eight cheetahs from Namibia were released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kuno on September 17, 2022, followed by the translocation of 12 cheetahs from South Africa in February 2023.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Mohan Yadav). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2026 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).