Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind was welcomed by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on his arrival in Pune on Monday.

The President will be attending an event at Air Force Station, Lohegaon, Pune where he will witness flying displays and interact with air warriors.

Today, he visited the Raigad Fort and paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

President Kovind is on a visit to Maharashtra from December 6 to 9.

On December 8, the President will present President's Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai. (ANI)

