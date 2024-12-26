New Delhi, December 26: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children, in seven categories, for their exceptional achievements in various fields. The program was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

The award honours extraordinary accomplishments in seven categories: art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service and the environment. Kashmiri Prodigy Singer Ayaan Sajad Awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 by President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated all award winners and said that the entire country and the society are proud of them. She told children that they have done extraordinary work, achieved amazing accomplishments, have limitless capabilities, and possess incomparable qualities. They have set an example for the children of the country.

The President said that providing opportunities and recognising children's talents has been a part of our tradition. She emphasised that this tradition should be strengthened further. She said that in the year 2047, when we will celebrate the centenary of India's independence, these award winners will be enlightened citizens of the country. Such talented boys and girls will become the builders of a developed India. Veer Bal Diwas 2024: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Sahibzades, Says 'Their Courage Forms Foundation of India’s Democracy’ (Watch Video).

The president said that examples of patriotism among award-winning children reinforce our faith in the promising future of our country. Patriotism leads the young and the old on the path of complete dedication to the welfare of the nation.

"... The spirit of patriotism leads children on the path of devotion to the cause of national interest... I believe that the achievements of children like now will take India to the pinnacle of progress.... It has been a part of our tradition to give opportunities to the talent of children and to respect it. This tradition should be strengthened, " she added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the courage of the Sahibzades during the 'Veer Baal Diwas,' saying that their courage and sacrifice are the pillars behind India's strong democracy.

"Sahibzades' courage and sacrifice are the pillars behind India's strong democracy that India is proud of today," he said. Today, we are participating in the program of the third Veer Baal Diwas. Our government started celebrating this day to commemorate the valour and sacrifices of the Sahibzades," PM Modi said. He was addressing an event at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on 'Veer Baal Diwas.

