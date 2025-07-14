Bhubaneswar, Jul 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said depression and obesity were becoming a matter of concern.

Addressing the 5th convocation of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, Murmu said that apart from medicine, awareness is also necessary to treat depression.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Finds Skeleton After He Enters Abandoned House in Nampally To Fetch Cricket Ball.

"A lifestyle change can provide mental peace. Yoga and pranayama could be helpful in mental health," she said, urging doctors to make people aware of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Murmu said obesity, a lifestyle disease, is also a matter of concern.

Also Read | Double Murder Shocks Delhi: 2 Best Friends Die After Stabbing Each Other in Khyala, Police Probing Motive Behind Attack.

"One can get rid of this disease through a disciplined routine, improvement in eating habits and regular exercise," she said.

The president advised doctors to focus on solving local problems, stating that two diseases are prominent in the tribal society -- one is Japanese Encephalitis and the other is Sickle Cell Anaemia.

"The government has taken many steps in this direction. Doctors should do as much research as possible for the treatment of these diseases," she said.

Murmu lauded the graduating students for choosing the profession.

She gave 59 gold medals to 31 students, and conferred degrees on 643 students, including 196 MBBS graduates.

The president arrived in Bhubaneswar in the afternoon on a two-day visit to the state.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan received her at the airport.

She will attend the convocation of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack on Tuesday.

She will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three buildings of Ravenshaw Girls' High School.

She is also scheduled to attend the birth anniversary celebration of Adikabi Sarala Das and present the Kalinga Ratna Award 2024.

Security has been strengthened in the city with over 2,000 police personnel deployed for the president's visit.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)