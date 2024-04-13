New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu has greeted fellow-citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

In a message, the President said, "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and one of the most eminent nation builders, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens."

President Murmu further upheld the contributions made by Ambedkar adorning various caps.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar, pioneer of social change and a versatile personality, made exceptional contribution to our country and society as a jurist, educationist, economist, social-reformer and political leader. Even today, his strong belief in the constitutional system is the foundation of our democracy and good governance. Ambedkar devoted his entire life for the establishment of an egalitarian society and struggled for the upliftment of the downtrodden," she said.

"On this occasion, let us adopt the ideals of Dr Ambedkar and work collectively for the inclusive development of our country," President Murmu said. (ANI)

