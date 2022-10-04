New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday expressed her sorrow at the loss of lives in an avalanche in Uttarakhand and prayed for the complete success of the rescue operation underway.

A 41-member team from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was trapped when an avalanche struck at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda-2 peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, NIM principal Amit Bisht said.

Ten bodies have so far been spotted, Bisht said, with the State Disaster Management Authority confirming four deaths.

"The news of the demise of several trainees of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand due to avalanche is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray to God that there is complete success in the relief and rescue work,” Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)