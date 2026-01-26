New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu hosted the traditional "At Home" reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

According to the official X handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan, it stated, "President Droupadi Murmu hosted 'At Home' reception on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Chief Guests of the Republic Day Celebration, President of the European Council, Mr Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission, Ms Ursula von der Leyen, attended the reception."

The post further added, "Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Former President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India Shri Justice Surya Kant, Speaker Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla, Union Ministers, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and in Lok Sabha, eminent citizens who have made remarkable contributions in different fields and beneficiaries of various developmental programmes of the Government were also present on the occasion. The guests enjoyed the vibrant artistic and cultural elements as well as the cuisine of the North Eastern states of India."

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu presided over the grand celebrations on Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, was elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey.

The celebrations featured an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life.

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a 'Sovereign Democratic Republic'.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians. (ANI)

