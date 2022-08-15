New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu hosted an 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here on her first Independence Day after taking over as the Head of State.

The reception was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the council of ministers including Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar among other dignitaries.

Also Read | Bihar: Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha Delivers Emotional Speech on Independence Day 2022, Says ‘He Tried His Best To Be Impartial’.

The function began with the traditional rendition of national anthem after which the President greeted the dignitaries.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Minister of Human Resources Development Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP President JP Nadda, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra and envoys of various countries also attended the function.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Two Youth Stabbed in Violence After Veer Savarkar's Flex Removed in Shivamogga, Curfew Imposed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)