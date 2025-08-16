New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Plumeria Garden, Banyan Grove, and Babbling Brook at the President's Estate on Saturday, enhancing the scenic beauty of Amrit Udyan.

The newly added attractions, open to the public until September 14, 2025, were announced via the Rashtrapati Bhavan's official X handle.

Also Read | NCERT New Modules Blame Congress for Partition, Say Leaders 'Underestimated Jinnah' and Failed to Foresee Horrors; Sparks Fresh Controversy.

The Plumeria Garden features grass mounds and curated plantations, while the Banyan Grove offers reflexology paths, Panchtatva trails, and forest-inspired soundscapes. The Babbling Brook includes cascades, sculptural spouts, stepping stones, and a raised reflecting pool, adding to the serene ambience of the estate, as mentioned in X post.

Amrit Udyan, previously known as Mughal Garden, is spread over a vast expanse of 15 acres on the premises of Rashtrapti Bhavan. Originally, it included the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden and Circular Garden.

Also Read | Shivpuri Road Accident: 4 Killed, Several Injured After Traveller Vehicle Collides With Loaded Truck in Madhya Pradesh; Victims From Gujarat.

The Booking for a garden visit can be made on https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/visit/amrit-udyan/rE.

Walk-in visitors must register at both the facilitation counters and the Self Service Kiosk located near gate no. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Entry and exit for all visitors will be from gate no. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

It also said that for the convenience of visitors, shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 will be available at intervals of every 30 minutes between 9.30 am and 5.00 pm.

During the tour, visitors will pass through the bonsai garden, musical fountain, central lawn, long garden and circular garden.

At the exit there will be food courts for them.

Visitors can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses or handbags, water bottles and milk bottles for infants.

Provision for drinking water, toilets, and first aid/medical facilities will be made at various places along the public route. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)