Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 24 (ANI): Cyberabad Police on Tuesday arrested a driver who allegedly stole around Rs 56 lakh from a cash transportation vehicle supplying cash to ATMs in the Gachibowli area.

The accused, identified as Badigere Ajith Kumar, was arrested at the RGI Airport, Shamshabad, while attempting to flee. Police recovered Rs. 34.90 lakh from his possession.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Fast-Track Court Can Expedite Trial, but Accused Might Get Bail, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to the police reports, Kumar, employed with Sangam Security Agency, allegedly stole the cash while on duty on February 12. While other staff members were filling cash into the ATM, he took advantage of being alone in the vehicle and drove away with the cash. He misled his colleagues by informing them that he was having tea at a nearby hotel.

Kumar then drove the vehicle to Gaddar Chowrasta, Nallagandla, removed the trunk box containing the cash, abandoned the ATM vehicle, and escaped in an auto-rickshaw. He stayed in a lodge at RTC Cross Roads, posing as a regular traveller, and opened the cash box using an axe blade.

Also Read | Shimla Hospital Horror: Stray Dog Seen Running With Amputated Human Leg Near AIMSS, Hospital Issues Show-Cause Notices After Video Goes Viral.

The accused then proceeded to Ananthapur, and from there, he moved across Bellari, Bengaluru, Pune, and other places, evading police teams. Three special teams were formed to track his movements, and he was finally apprehended at the airport, while he was attempting to leave for another destination. Upon interrogation, Kumar confessed that he had spent the remaining amount on personal lavish expenses.

According to the Cyberabad police, the accused has been remanded under relevant sections of law. Action will also be taken against the Sangam Security Agency, which showed negligence in the driver's appointment and in maintaining proper identity records, under the PSARA Act (Private Security Agencies Regulation Act, 2005).

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Serilingampally Zone, Ch. Srinivas, supervised the case, with guidance from Addl. DCP Serilingampally Uday Kumar. The investigation was assisted by CCS Madhapur, SHO Gachibowli Balraj, and the Crime Team.

Cyberabad Police appreciated SVR Bus Travels driver Umakanth, who remained alert, noticed the suspicious movements of the accused, and provided crucial information during the investigation, which helped in detecting the case.

Police advised all security personnel to remain vigilant in the discharge of their duties, maintain complete records of their staff, and regularly update relevant data with the Police. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)