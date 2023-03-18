Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 18 (ANI): Presiden Droupadi Murmu on Friday graced a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Kerala government and released 'Chuvadu', a booklet on 'Kudumbasree', one of the largest women's self-help networks in the world.

"Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan presenting copy of #Chuvadu, a booklet on #Kudumbasree to Hon'ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu ji, at the civic reception accorded to Hon'ble President @rashtrapatibhvn at Thiruvananthapuram:PRO, KeralaRajBhavan," tweeted Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Also Read | ‘The Wire’ star Lance Reddick passes away.

Apart from Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also present at the function.

The President inaugurated the silver jubilee celebration of 'Kudumbashree' and launched 'Unnathi', an umbrella programme to create opportunities for employment and self-employment, among the youth belonging to SC and ST communities.

Also Read | Croatian author Dubravka Ugresic dies in Amsterdam.

She also presided over the release of technical, engineering and diploma books translated into Malayalam.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that Kerala's lush green forests, beautiful beaches and backwaters, fascinating hills, lovely lakes, ambling rivers, swaying coconut trees and rich biodiversity make it 'God's Own Country'.

"That is why Kerala is one of the most attractive tourist destinations. It is also a major hub of health resorts, especially those based on nature cures and Ayurveda. The talented and hard-working people of Kerala have earned global respect for their sincerity, skills, and enterprise. She appreciated the people of Kerala for spreading the glory of India through the highly respected Malayali diaspora," Murmu said.

She said the cosmopolitan outlook of the people of Kerala is worth emulating, adding people of all faiths and religions have been living together in harmony, bound by the language and culture of the state.

"Sex-ratio in Kerala is by far the best in the country. Kerala also has the highest literacy rate including women's literacy. On the parameters of promoting maternal health and preventing infant mortality, Kerala's performance is the best in the country," the President noted.

She said assigning important roles to women brings about the overall betterment of society. In Kerala, women have been more educated and empowered and the same is borne out through its performances in multiple Human Development indices.

The President expressed confidence that the educated and dedicated youth of Kerala would make a huge contribution to making India a developed country during the 'Amrit-Kaal'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)