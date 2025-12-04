New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday expressed grief over the passing of former Mizoram governor and senior Advocate Swaraj Kaushal, who died at the age of 73.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "Saddened to know about the demise of Shri Swaraj Kaushal ji, former Governor of Mizoram, former Member of Parliament and a distinguished legal luminary. His contributions will always be remembered. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his daughter and MP Bansuri Swaraj, other family members and admirers."

Swaraj Kaushal, husband of late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, passed away today, his daughter, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, confirmed.

Born on 12 July 1952 in Solan, Swaraj Kaushal was appointed as the governor of Mizoram at the age of 37 in 1990.

In a social media post, Bansuri Swaraj remembered her father for his affection, discipline, simplicity and boundless patience.

In a post on X, Bansuri Swaraj shared, "Papa Swaraj Kaushal ji, your affection, your discipline, your simplicity, your patriotism, and your boundless patience are the light of my life that will never dim. Your departure has descended upon me as the deepest pain of the heart, but the mind holds onto this belief that you have now reunited with Mother, in the presence of God, in eternal peace. Being your daughter is the greatest pride of my life, and your legacy, your values, and your blessings will be the foundation of every journey ahead."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on the demise of Swaraj Kaushal.

PM Modi said that his thoughts were with BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and the other family members.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared, "Pained by the passing of Shri Swaraj Kaushal Ji. He distinguished himself as a lawyer and a person who believed in using the legal profession to improve the lives of the underprivileged. He became India's youngest Governor and left a lasting impression on the people of Mizoram during his gubernatorial tenure. His insights as a Parliamentarian were also noteworthy."

"My thoughts are with his daughter Bansuri and the other family members in this sad hour. Om Shanti," he further shared. (ANI)

