Gaya Ji (Bihar) [India], September 20 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday visited Gaya Ji in Bihar to offer prayers at the Shri Vishnupad Temple.

On her arrival, she was received by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Bihar Minister Prem Kumar.

"Governor of Bihar, Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi and Minister of Co-operative, Government of Bihar, Dr Prem Kumar, received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Gaya," a statement issued by the President's office said.

According to the Bihar Tourism department, the Vishnupad Temple is an ancient Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is famous for the sacred footprint of Vishnu, which is enshrined in a rock.

The temple is also a major site for performing "Pind Daan," a Hindu ritual for the salvation of ancestors. The temple's riverside location and architectural grandeur make it an essential spiritual destination.

The temple was erected on the banks of the Phalgu River in 1787 by Queen Ahilyabai, the website said.

People believe that Lord Vishnu killed Gayasur by placing his foot on Gayasur's chest.

Gaya Ji is known for its religious significance. Lakhs of tourists from across the globe visit Gaya every year during 'Pitrapaksh' to offer 'Pind Daan' to the souls of ancestors. The city was a part of the ancient Magadh Empire.

The second largest city of Bihar has been talked about in the Ramayana, where Lord Rama went to Gaya Ji to do pind-daan of his father Dashrath, and the Mahabharata. It has also witnessed the enlightenment of Gautama Buddha.

Bodhgaya is also situated here, which is one of the most important and sacred Buddhist pilgrimage centres in the world. It was here, under a banyan tree, the Bodhi Tree, that Gautama attained supreme knowledge to become Buddha. (ANI)

