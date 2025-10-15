President Droupadi Murmu pays floral tributes to Dr. APJ Abdul on his birth Anniversary in New Delhi. (Photo/President of India X)

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday paid floral tributes to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam (1931-2015), widely known as the "Missile Man of India" was an eminent scientist and the 11th President of India (2002-2007).

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Five Accused, Including Manager and Cousin, Sent to Judicial Custody for Two Weeks.

Born on 15 October 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, into a humble family, Kalam rose through sheer hard work and determination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Bharat Ratna APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, saying that the former President and eminent scientist inspired the nation to dream big.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2025: PhonePe Launches Special Cashback Offer on 24K Digital Gold Ahead of Diwali Celebrations.

In a post on X, PM Modi, reflecting on APJ Abdul Kalam's life, said he is remembered as a "visionary who ignited young minds".

He expressed his commitment to build a "strong, self-reliant and compassionate nation as envisioned by Abdul Kalam."

"Remembering Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his birth anniversary. He is remembered as a visionary who ignited young minds and inspired our nation to dream big. His life reminds us that humility and hard work are vital for success. May we continue to build the India he envisioned...an India that is strong, self-reliant and compassionate," PM Modi said.

Kalam made a significant contribution as Project Director to develop India's first indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III), which successfully injected the Rohini satellite into near-earth orbit in July 1980 and made India an exclusive member of the Space Club. He was responsible for the evolution of ISRO's launch vehicle programme, particularly the PSLV configuration.

He was responsible for the development and operationalisation of AGNI and PRITHVI Missiles and for building indigenous capability in critical technologies through the networking of multiple institutions.

Beyond his scientific contributions, Kalam was deeply passionate about inspiring the youth of India. He authored several influential books, such as "Wings of Fire," "Ignited Minds," and "India 2020," all centred around dreaming big and building a stronger nation. APJ Abdul Kalam passed away on 27 July 2015. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)