New Delhi, December 23: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the deaths of Indian Army personnel in a tragic road accident in North Sikkim involving an Army truck.

"Anguished to learn about the loss of lives of brave soldiers of the Indian Army in a road accident in Sikkim. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Tweeted President Murmu.

According to the Indian Army, the ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that was going from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. En route at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of the Indian Army personnel and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

"Pained by the loss of lives of our brave army personnel due to a road mishap in Sikkim. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," Tweeted PMO. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the death of the Bravehearts.

"Anguished to learn about the tragic road accident that took away the lives of our brave Army soldiers in Sikkim. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured have been provided with every possible assistance, may they recover at the earliest," Tweeted Amit Shah.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army launched a rescue operation in which four injured soldiers were air evacuated, while three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.

The Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of loss.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the death of the Bravehearts.

"Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," Tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

