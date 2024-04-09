New Delhi [Indi], April 9 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her greetings to fellow citizens on the occasion of Navratri, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "I extend my best wishes to all my countrymen on Chaitra Shukladi, Ugadi, Gudi-Padwa, Cheti-Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheroba. These festivals celebrated to welcome the spring season and the New Year are symbols of India's cultural and social diversity. I wish that these festivals bring happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life."

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended the Navratri greeting to the people of the country.

A post on the official X handle of Rajnath Singh read, "Heartiest greetings to all of you on Chaitra Navratri, Chaitra Pratipada and Hindu New Year. May Maa Durga bring new energy, new enthusiasm, happiness, prosperity and good health in your life. Jai Mata Di!"

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. During Chaitra Navratri, people also fast and worship the goddess Durga. They also perform Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which is a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata.

This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on April 9, 2024, and concludes on April 17, 2024.

All nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti'.

The festival also marks the start of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar, and people in Maharastra celebrate it as Gudi Padwa, while Kashmiri Hindus observe it as Navreh.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season. (ANI)

