Bengaluru, April 9: In a bizarre incident in Karnatala's Bengaluru, a man who booked cabs on Ola and Uber ended up getting the same driver. To the man's surprise, he got the same driver for both rides. The alleged incident came to light after the man, identified as Shek on X, took to the microblogging site to share his ordeal. Shek also shared screenshots of his bookings as proof.

On Thursday, April 4, Shek took to X and wrote, "Got the same ride on both Ola and Uber. How's this even possible?" The screenshot shared by the X user shows him getting a white Toyota Etios on Ola and Uber, ironically with the same registration number. Both the bookings had the same driver, Ananda S. Bengaluru: Couple From Hyderabad Gets Whopping Rs 1 Crore Bill for Uber Auto-Rickshaw Ride Anticipated at Rs 250.

How’s This Even Possible?

Got the same ride on both Ola and Uber. How’s this even possible? pic.twitter.com/GQmeaUsE4O — shek (@shek_dev) April 4, 2024

In another update, Shek said that he took the cab, and the driver did show up. "I didn’t even have to ask him to switch on the AC. Lucky indeed", his tweet read. When a user asked Shek if he had taken Ola or Uber, he said the driver had cancelled the ride on Uber and went with Ola. Wonder why? Shek said, "Turns out they pay 40 rs extra compared to Uber."

Driver Was Very Sweet!

The driver was actually very sweet! He uses multiple apps cause he wanted to optimize for better price — shek (@shek_dev) April 5, 2024

Soon, the post went viral and garnered nearly two lakh views. Netizens took to the comments section to ask questions and share their views. "True hustler," said one user, while a second commented, "Congrats. New achievement unlocked." A third user asked Shek if he paid twice. In another tweet, Shek praised the driver and called him sweet. He said that the driver uses multiple apps as he wants to optimise for a better price. Ola Driver in Bengaluru Takes Woman Passenger to Secluded Begur Road, Tells Her to Get Down at 3:30 am After She Presses Emergency Button.

Here's How Netizens Reacted

true hustler — Naina (@Naina_2728) April 4, 2024

Congrats. New achievement unlocked. — Vanamali (@1nemali) April 4, 2024

The driver is playing monopoly irl — Adithya Krishna (@adii_kris) April 4, 2024

One user even questioned the database used by Ola and Uber. "If the unique PIN is the same, then both companies are using the same goddamn database. inb4 “does this scale?" user asked. A user jokingly said that if people can book on two separate apps, then why can't drivers accept the booking on two separate apps?

