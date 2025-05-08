New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday thanked Iran for its message of solidarity and compassion following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

She expressed her gratitude during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who had called on Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Araghchi's scheduled visit to India is taking place on the special occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. However, it is also happening in the backdrop of rising tensions between Pakistan and India following the terrorist attack and 'Operation Sindoor'.

During the meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister, the President said India and Iran have not only "maintained a long-standing friendship but have also worked together for regional peace and prosperity."

The President said that the bilateral relations between the two countries are built on a strong foundation of regular high-level exchanges.

She said that over these 75 years, ties between the two nations have grown in diverse areas — be it cultural cooperation, trade and energy partnership, or strategic coordination at regional and global forums.

She also welcomed the ongoing cooperation between the two sides in realising the full potential of the Chabahar Port, according to a statement issued by the President's office.

"In every aspect of art and culture, whether it is language and literature or music and food, we can see glimpses of each other's heritage," she said, emphasising that relations between India and Iran go back thousands of years.

Araghchi arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of Thursday morning.

