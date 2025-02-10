New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) On the occasion of Unani Day on February 11, President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate a two-day international conference here for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange to highlight the pivotal role of Unani in the promotion of global health and wellbeing.

The Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) under the Ministry of Ayush is hosting the conference on the topic "Innovations in Unani Medicine for Integrative Health Solutions -- A Way Forward" on February 11 and 12.

Also Read | What Is Phantom Vibration Syndrome? Know All About Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, and Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Ayush Prataprao Jadhav will also be present on the occasion.

Also Read | Delhi CM Announcement Date, List of Front-Runners: Top Leadership Begins Talks To Select Next Chief Minister, Reports Say Woman Candidate Could Be Chosen; Check Full Details.

February 11 is celebrated as Unani Day every year to mark the birth anniversary of eminent Unani physician, educator, and freedom fighter Hakim Ajmal Khan.

Highlighting the growth of the Unani system of medicine and the focus of the government towards integration of Ayush systems with mainstream healthcare, Jadhav said, "I am proud to witness the growing integration of Unani medicine into the global healthcare framework."

"By fostering innovation and collaboration, we aim to bring forward comprehensive healthcare solutions that honour our traditional practices while addressing modern health challenges," he said.

The minister asserted that the Government of India remains committed to advancing the development of Unani medicine, ensuring that it contributes meaningfully to public welfare and the overall health of the global community.

Secretary in the Ayush Ministry Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said, "The establishment of research centres in the Ayush sector, the inclusion of Ayush in mainstream health policies, and integration of traditional systems into the broader health framework reflects India's commitment to preserving and promoting our cultural heritage."

This international conference aims to highlight the latest advances in Unani Medicine and their utility in holistic health systems, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)