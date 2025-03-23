New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chhattisgarh and Odisha on March 24 to attend official functions, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday.

Murmu will grace the silver jubilee of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly in Raipur on Monday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

"Tomorrow, she will also attend the foundation day ceremony of Bharatiya Biswabasu Shabar Samaj at Kaliapalli, Nayagarh, Odisha," it said.

