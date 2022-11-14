New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Jharkhand on Tuesday to pay tributes to revered tribal leader Birsa Munda, a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

She will visit Ulihatu village, the birth place of Birsa Munda, the statement issued on Monday said.

Also Read | Mainpuri By-Election 2022: Samajwadi Party Candidate Dimple Yadav Files Nomination for Upcoming Bypoll in Uttar Pradesh.

On the same day, she will address a 'Janjatiya Samagam' at Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh organised by the state government to mark 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

In the evening, the president will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Raj Bhavan, Bhopal and virtually lay the foundation stones for projects of the defence, and road transport and highways ministries.

Also Read | Sex Scandal: Murugha Mutt Ex-Administrator SK Basavarajan, Accused of Framing Lingayat Seer, Sent to Judicial Custody Till November 28.

On November 16, Murmu will address a women's self-help groups' sammelan in Bhopal before returning to Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)