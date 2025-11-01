New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will visit Uttarakhand from November 2 to 4, the President's Secretariat said on Saturday.

On November 2, the President will grace the second convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali at Haridwar.

On November 3, President Murmu will address the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly at Dehradun on the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand state.

On the same day, she will grace a function to commemorate the 125 years of the establishment of the Raj Bhavan, Nainital.

On November 4, the President will visit the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham. Before returning to New Delhi, the President will also grace the 20th convocation of Kumaun University at Nainital.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Pudducherry on their Formation Day.

The President acknowledged the states' contribution to the progress and development of the nation and prayed for the well-being of all on the social media platform X.

"Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day! Each of these regions has made remarkable contributions to India's progress. May these states and Union Territories continue to achieve new milestones in their journey of development. I extend my best wishes for the continued prosperity and well-being of all their residents," President Mumru wrote. (ANI)

