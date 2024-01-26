New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at the Kartavya Path on the 75th Republic Day.

The flag unfurling was followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with the indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit then showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

This was followed by "Aavaahan", a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments, symbolising 'Nari Shakti'.

