New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday nominated India's leading educationist Satnam Singh Sandhu to the Rajya Sabha.

Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement in a notification that mentions "in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused due to the retirement of one of the nominated members."

Having struggled to attain education, an agriculturist Sandhu made the creation of a world-class educational institution his life's mission by first laying the foundation of Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) at Landran in Mohali in 2001 and then going a step forward with the formation of Chandigarh University in 2012. The institute found a place in QS World Rankings 2023, first among private universities in Asia.

The son of a farmer, Sandhu, who faced hardships in early life, turns into a staunch philanthropist who has extended financial help to lakhs of students to pursue quality education.

The Chandigarh University Chancellor, Sandhu is actively involved in large-scale community efforts to improve health and wellness and also to advance communal harmony through his two NGOs 'Indian Minorities Foundation' and the New India Development (NID) Foundation.

Sandhu has made a mark with his efforts for national integration at home and has worked extensively with the diaspora abroad. (ANI)

