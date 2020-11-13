New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Friday sent his Diwali greetings to the countrymen and requested people to have a pollution-free celebration.

"On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad," the President said.

Also Read | #Salute2Soldiers: In Diwali 2020 Message, PM Narendra Modi Urges People to Light Diya in Honour of Jawans Guarding Borders.

"This festival, celebrated by people of various religions and sects strengthens the sense of unity, goodwill, and fraternity among the people of our country. The festival inspires us to work for the service of humanity" he added.

Later in the message, he requested the citizens to share happiness and celebrate pollution free Diwali.

Also Read | Maharashtra’s Lonar Carter Lake gets Recognised as Ramsar Site; Shiv Sena Leader Aditya Thackeray Says the Site ‘Captivates Everyone’.

"Let us, on this occasion, resolve to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and needy people of the society by sharing our happiness just as a lamp lightens many lamps by sharing its light. Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, so let us honor mother-nature by celebrating pollution-free, environment-friendly and clean Diwali," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)