New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended greeting on the eve of Onam and said that the festival is a symbol of the country's rich cultural heritage.

"On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my heartiest congratulations to all my fellow citizens especially to brothers and sisters of Kerala," the President said in his message.

Also Read | Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'Govt Should Not Be Running Airports and Airlines; Hopeful of Privatising Air India in 2020'.

A statement from President's Secretariat read, "The festival of Onam is a symbol of our rich cultural heritage. It is also an expression of our gratitude to Mother Nature at the arrival of new crop."

"In the times of Covid-19 pandemic, while celebrating festivals, we must take care of people from the weaker sections of the society and take adequate measures to protect and safeguard our families and society at large. May this festival strengthen the sense of cooperation and brotherhood in our country and pave the way for prosperity while living in harmony with Mother Nature", President Kovind added.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Narendra Modi Govt in New Video Series Promo, Says Demonetisation, Wrong GST & Lockdown Destroyed Unorganised Economy.

Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2.

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)