New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Janmashtami.

"Greetings on Janmashtami! Lord Krishna's message of Karmayoga is a call to focus on our responsibilities rather than caring for rewards. This spirit has been evident in the working of all our Corona warriors. May Lord Krishna bless everyone with good health and prosperity," he tweeted.

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated across the country today. The devotees will visit the temples to offer prayers to Lord Krishna. (ANI)

