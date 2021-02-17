Ahmedabad, Feb 17 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the third convocation of the Gandhinagar-based Central University of Gujarat to be held on February 23, officials said on Wednesday.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will also attend the convocation, where degrees will be awarded to students in various disciplines, said Prof HB Patel, Public Relations Officer, Central University of Gujarat (CUG).

"The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will attend our third convocation on February 23 as the chief guest" said Patel.

The president will handover degrees to 73 PhD and 26 MPhil scholars, 121 post-graduate and 24 undergraduate students during the convocation, he said.

Twenty-one meritorious students will be awarded medals at the function, said Patel.

The CUG was established by Parliament through the Central Universities Act (2009).

