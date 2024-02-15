New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Press Council of India on Thursday sought a factual report from the Maharashtra government over the recent attack on senior journalist Nikhil Wagle.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, PCI chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai (retd) has sought a report based on facts of the case in the matter from the government of Maharashtra, a statement from the PCI said.

Desai also expressed concern over the attack on Wagle in Pune last week.

Wagle was attacked on February 9 by a group of people allegedly belonging to the BJP for remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and L K Advani after the ruling party patriarch was awarded the Bharat Ratna.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)