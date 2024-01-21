New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is an uninhibited expression of India's eternal soul and start of a new cycle in the country's resurgence, President Droupadi Murmu said on Sunday as she complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 'Pran Pratistha'.

In a two-page letter to Prime Minister Modi, the president said that "as you prepare yourself to go for 'Pran Pratishtha' of Prabhu Shri Ram's 'murti' (idol) at the new temple built at his birthplace in Ayodhya, I can only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts".

Referring to the 11-day rigorous 'anushthan' that the prime minister has undertaken, Murmu said it is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Lord Ram.

Sending heartfelt wishes, the president said that the nationwide celebratory atmosphere around the inauguration of the grand temple of Prabhu Shri Ram in Ayodhya Dham is an uninhibited expression of the eternal soul of India. "We all are fortunate to witness the commencement of a new cycle in the resurgence of our nation," she said.

Murmu said the universal values of Lord Ram such as courage, compassion and constant focus on duty, will be taken closer to the people through this magnificent temple.

"Prabhu Shri Ram signifies the best aspects of our cultural and spiritual heritage. Above all, he represents the good which is in constant battle with evil. His life and principles have influenced many episodes of our history and inspired nation builders," she said.

The president said Mahatma Gandhi derived strength from Ramanama till his last breath and quoted him as saying: "Though my reason and heart long ago realised the highest attribute and name of God as truth, I recognise truth by the name of Rama. ln the darkest hour of my trial, that one name has saved me and is still saving me."

She said Lord Ram's message of treating everyone with love and dignity, irrespective of their social background, also appealed to the intellect of pathbreaking thinkers.

His focus on justice and welfare of the people, too, is reflected in the governance outlook of the country, the president said.

In fact, as an illustration of this, "you (the prime minister) recently released the first installment of various benefits to the people of vulnerable tribal communities under the PM-JANMAN initiative", she said.

"It was heartening to see you invoke Mata Shabari in your address on that occasion as well. Indeed, she would be doubly happy to see Prabhu Shri Ram's temple as well as the welfare of the people," the president wrote in her letter to Modi.

She said Lord Ram is an embodiment of all that is good about this land, and indeed, about humanity at large. "May He guide the world on the right path; may He bring peace and bliss to one and all!" Murmu wrote.

