New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), on Friday, increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 3 per kg.

With this CNG will cost Rs 78.61 per kg with effect from today.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 8 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Catches Fire in Nashik.

CNG will cost Rs 81.17 per Kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. It will cost Rs 86.94 per Kg in Gurugram.

With the latest hike, CNG is now available at Rs 89.07 per kg in Rewari and Rs 87.27 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal in Haryana.

Also Read | Jharkhand Man, Found Dead on September 24 in Bengaluru, Was Lynched, Say Police; Arrest Six Accused.

Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, it will be available at Rs 85.84 per kg and will cost Rs 88.88 per kg in Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand of Rajasthan.

CNG in Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur of UP will cost Rs 90.40 per kg.

Gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb. Earlier in May, it was hiked by Rs 2.

IGL has also hiked the price of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Delhi to Rs 53.59 per standard cubic meter (SCM).

The new price will come into effect from today. For Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, the PNG price has hiked to Rs 53.46 per SCM, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 51.79 per SCM.

In Karnal and Rewari, it will cost 52.40 per SCM. For, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli, it will cost 56.97 per SCM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)