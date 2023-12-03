Dimapur, Dec 2 (PTI) A clergyman was arrested from West Bengal's Darjeeling district for allegedly duping a woman of Dimapur in Nagaland by convincing her to buy a 'mystery box' for Rs 3.5 crore that would bring her fortune, police said.

Reverend Timothy Joshi, the pastor of New Life Church Ministry in Darjeeling's Kantibhita, would lure gullible believers into various types of frauds and scams, they said.

Also Read | Assembly Election 2023 Results: BJP Confident of Win in Vidhan Sabha Polls, Leads in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh.

The victim was convinced by Joshi and his gang to buy a mystery box that would bring her fortune. She then deposited Rs 3.5 crore in various bank accounts the priest provided, in 2019 and 2020.

The initial investigation revealed that the 'mystery box' was nothing but an empty box, which was made solely to deceive the victim, police said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP State President Satish Poonia Trailing in Amber, Kirodi Lal Meena Ahead in Sawai Madhopur.

Joshi was arrested by the Dimapur Police based on the complaint filed by the woman, they said.

The accused along with his brother has been involved in many scams where the victims were mostly from Northeastern states, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)