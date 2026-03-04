Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman visited the sacred Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and offered special prayers to Lord Venkateswara on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival at the hill shrine, temple priests and officials accorded him a traditional welcome.

Laxman participated in the rituals and had darshan of the presiding deity amid tight security and the presence of devotees.

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, is a renowned, ancient Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Venkateswara (Balaji), located on the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills.

Laxman represented Team India in 134 Tests, across which he scored 8,781 runs in 225 innings at an average of 45.97. 17 centuries and 56 half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 281.

He also played 86 ODIs for Men in Blue, scoring 2,338 runs at an average of 30.76. He scored six centuries and 10 half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 131.

Laxman's many match-saving innings and his partnerships with lower-order batters earned him the nickname 'Very Very Special' Laxman. (ANI)

