Kendrapara (Odisha), Nov 16 (PTI) A 30-year-old priest was on Monday arrested for allegedly molesting a minor at her house in Odisha's Kendrapara town, police said.

The accused, while performing puja at the 12-year-old girl's residence, allegedly committed the crime when she was alone, they said.

Also Read | Bhanwar Lal Meghwal Dies: Rajasthan Minister Passes Away After Prolonged Illness; PM Narendra Modi, CM Ashok Gehlot Pay Tribute.

Acting on the FIR filed by her father, police apprehended the priest under different sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

He was later remanded to judicial custody after his bail application was dismissed by a local court, said Inspector of Kendrapara police station, Jyoti Ranjan Samantray.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: M Sivasankar Tell Court He Was ‘Pressurised by ED to Name Political Targets’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)