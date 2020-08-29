Ghaziabad, Aug 28 (PTI) The prime accused in the murder case of a 29-year-old man, who was killed in a shooting incident on August 23, surrendered before a district court here on Friday, police said.

The incident had taken place on Monday night when the assailants targeted Akshay Sangwan outside his Krishna Kunj Colony residence in Tibra village when he was celebrating his birthday. They had called Sangwan on his phone, asked him to meet them outside the house and fired on him the moment he stepped out.

Also Read | COVID-19 Should Not Be Taken Lightly, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Sangwan was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The prime accused, identified as Ashwani, is a native Patla town.

Also Read | Tarek Fatah Apologises After Fact-Check Reveals His Video of ‘Islam Zindabad Rally’ is From Dhaka, Not Kolkata.

His brother Rahul was arrested earlier by Modinagar police for giving shelter to the assailants.

"Now, police would take him on remand," Superintendent of Police rural area Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI, adding that the case would be solved after interrogating him.

On the other hand, a man identified as Anurag Tyagi, reported to be a friend of prime accused Ashwani, had also sustained bullet shot injury when the assailants opened fired indiscriminately outside Sangwan's house.

The police said CCTV footage was being inspected to determine where Tyagi was during the attack and how he was shot.

He was taken to a private hospital of Kankar Khera town adjacent to Meerut cantonment area. Two days ago, he died during treatment, Station House Officer (SHO) Bijendra Rana said.

Eight people, including Devendra Shivach, the husband of sitting BJP MLA of Modinagar Manju Shivach and the husband of village head of Tibra have been booked in a murder conspiracy of Sangwan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)