Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting with MPs, MLAs, and MLCs of Prayagraj and Vindhyachal divisions on Tuesday at Circuit House, Prayagraj, as part of the ongoing Mandal-wise Janpratinidhi Samvad series.

Aimed at driving holistic development, the meeting focused on reviewing schemes, understanding regional challenges, and aligning priorities with public expectations. The Chief Minister interacted with each representative to gain ground-level insights and ensure timely, effective solutions.

The Chief Minister said that the government is prioritising the development of Prayagraj and Vindhyachal, which are key centres of Uttar Pradesh's historical, cultural, and spiritual identity. Their revival and integrated development will serve as a catalyst for the state's overall progress, he added.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the proposals submitted by public representatives. The Chief Minister directed the Public Works Department to categorise and prioritise these proposals constituency-wise. Both the PWD and the Charitable Works Department were instructed to coordinate with public representatives, ensure timely execution of the proposed works, and maintain transparency and quality at every step, said the release.

The proposed works covered a wide range of infrastructure needs, including connectivity to block headquarters, interlinking roads, access routes to religious sites, logistics hubs, bypasses, ROBs/underpasses, flyovers, major and minor bridges, road safety upgrades, irrigation infrastructure, and pontoon bridges. These projects aim to connect geographically challenging areas and stimulate local economic growth.

The Chief Minister directed the Urban Development Department to seek input from local public representatives before drafting any project proposals. He also instructed that the names of the concerned public representatives be displayed on stone plaques at the project sites. Additionally, CM Yogi emphasised that priority proposals must be acted upon promptly, so that Bhoomi Pujan and foundation stone-laying ceremonies for these projects can begin after September 15.

CM Yogi emphasised that the experience and local understanding of public representatives serve as a valuable guide for the government. He stressed the importance of timely, on-the-ground implementation of schemes with clear accountability, proper use of technology, and uncompromising quality. Public representatives were urged to actively monitor the progress of proposed works in their areas and ensure that projects reflect local public sentiment.

Addressing the representatives, CM Yogi said their development proposals allow them to directly contribute to the shaping of key projects. While reviewing tourism-related proposals, he noted the significant progress made in Prayagraj and directed that similar quality-driven works be carried out in other regions. Under the Chief Minister Tourism Promotion Scheme, proposals submitted by public representatives should be prioritised to ensure basic facilities are developed at important tourist destinations, he said.

On this occasion, Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Minister of State Sanjeev Gond, Prayagraj's Mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani, District Panchayat Chairman, Prayagraj, Dr VK Singh, as well as MPs, MLAs and MLCs of Vindhyachal Mandal, along with other public representatives and senior officials, were present at the meeting. (ANI)

