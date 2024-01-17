New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Chief Minister requested for the allotment of a coal block with a storage capacity of about 125 million tonnes to the state of Uttarakhand on a priority basis for setting up pit-head thermal power plants of a minimum 1000 MW.

Chief Minister Dhami said, "Due to the favourable industrial policy, there has been rapid industrial development in the state, as a result of which the demand for electricity has continuously increased. Power shortage becomes severe during the winter season as cold temperatures reduce the flow of water in rivers. The demand for electricity in the state is increasing at the rate of about 4 to 5 percent every year and during the lean season period there is an average shortfall of about 4 to 5 MU per day."

CM Dhami further said that due to increasing industrialization, the demand for electricity is likely to increase further in the coming years.

The Chief Minister said that in view of the recommendation made by the Energy Ministry, a joint venture (THDCIL-UJVNL Energy Company Ltd.) has been formed between Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam (UJVN) Ltd. (a state government undertaking) and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC) India Ltd. for the rapid development of power projects in the state.

"Keeping in mind the experience of THDC India Limited in the field of thermal power generation, it is proposed to set up a pit-head thermal power plant through this new joint venture to meet the power demand of the state," the CM said.

Uttarakhand state is one of the few states where no thermal power station is operational.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister to allocate one coal block to the state of Uttarakhand on priority. The Union Minister assured of cooperation as much as possible. (ANI)

