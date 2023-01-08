A still of the bus that caught fire last night (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 8 (ANI): Sudden fire broke out in a private bus under the limits of KPHB colony in Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday, the police said adding that there have been casualties reported.

When the bus caught fire, it was carrying at least eight people including two bus drivers and an assistant driver. No injuries have been reported, the police said.

The police suspect some mechanical problem in the bus as a cause of this fire, however, the investigation is still underway.

"A private travellers bus Kaveri travels caught fire yesterday (Saturday) around 9.15 pm. After the bus driver and one other person noticed the fire in the driver's cabin, everyone was cautioned and immediately got down of it. The fire eventually spread across the bus and was engulfed in the flames. The police and firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and controlled it in time," Police Inspector, KPHB colony, B Kishan Kumar said.

Earlier on Friday, a massive fire broke out at Sohail Hotel near Nalgonda X Road under Chaderghat police station in Hyderabad causing the death of one person.

According to the officials, that person died due to a high density of smoke after he was stuck and could not be rescued. (ANI)

